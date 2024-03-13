Trial deferred for businessman accused of theft of trust property

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial of businessman Ronald Nyandoro who is facing allegations of theft of trust property has been deferred to April 10, following indications that his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya is engaged at the High Court.

The second witness was supposed to testify today.

During the last sitting, Mr Rubaya told the court that the complainant James Landon tried to engage his client to negotiate for an out-of-court settlement.

While cross-examining Landon, Nyandoro’s lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya questioned Landon why he attempted to have an out-of-court settlement five minutes before trial commencement.

During cross-examination, Rubaya put it to Landon that he handed over the vehicle to Nyandoro at Me Logan’s house but he denied saying he handed it to him at his house in Borrowdale Brooke.

Mr Rubaya accused Landon of abusing the criminal justice system by filing a theft of trust property report against Nyandoro whom he gave a motor vehicle for services rendered after failing to pay his consultation fees.

Landon alleges the vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser AET 3438, was supposed to be returned to him after some time.

But Nyandoro through Rubaya denied the allegations that he was entrusted with the alleged motor vehicle for temporary use.

Instead, Nyandoro told the court that there was no trust agreement as alleged by Landon.

He added that he got the car as payment for services rendered at a time when Landon was locked in a dispute with another businessman Adam Woodington which resulted in the complainant being arrested.