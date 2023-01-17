Trial date set for Zororo Energy Group co-director

Senior Court Reporter

The trial of Zororo Energy Group co-director, Michael Shongwe Ndoro, who is facing allegations of forging the company’s registration documents in a bid to elbow out his partner and former wife, from directors of the company has been set for February 1 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Ndoro is alleged to have forged the document in a bid to elbow out Precious Ndoro from the directorship of Zororo Energy Group sometime in 2019.

The two were married when they formed the company and later divorced, according to the State.

Ndoro, who was represented by lawyer Mr Malvern Mapako, is expected to jointly appear with Tunika Phaenah Mkhahanana, who is facing similar accusations.

Today, Ndoro and Mkhahanana appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.