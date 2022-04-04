Trial date set for CCC quartet

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Harare magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo today set May 2 as the trial date for CCC activists Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Takudzwa Ngadziore and Takudzwa Chiriga on charges of illegally addressing journalists at the Harare Magistrates Court, violating the Covid-19 lockdown regulations in the process.

The quartet had contested a postponement of their matter to May 2 through an application for refusal of further remand.

The State, through Mr Anesu Chirenje and Miss Anesu Matorofa had applied for postponement of the matter saying they were waiting for a letter from police Law and Order, which they also want to serve the four before the trial opened.

Through their lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, the quartet opposed the State’s application arguing that they be removed from remand and only be summoned back to court when the State is through with its investigations.

Mr Muchadehama said the matter had been postponed on numerous times without the trial commencing.

Mrs Moyo allowed the postponement to May 2 for trial.