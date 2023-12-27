Trial date set for Bezbets fraud case

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure has set 22 January 2024, as the trial date for betting company, Bezbets, which is facing allegations of defrauding a client of US$5 200 he had won after playing a game.

The State indicated that all papers were ready for the defence to come and collect in preparation for the trial.

Bezbets is represented by its manager Mr Robson Chinamasa.

Mr Chinamasa pleaded not guilty, on behalf of the company, to fraud charges when he initially appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero.

Prosecuting, Ms Faith Mavhudzi alleged that on October 26, and on the Bezbets online platform, the complainant placed a bet on the roulette with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won.

But after winning, the company refused to pay him and engaged him intending to pay him US$1 800.

Bezbets recently made a counter-report against the same punter whom they allegedly defrauded, but the matter was declined prosecution during the vetting process due to poor evidence.

It was also established that there was no criminal element by the punter as the company was alleging.