Trial date set for Bezbets case

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure has set January 22 next year as the trial date for betting company, Bezbets, on allegations of defrauding a client of US$5 200 he had won after playing a game.

The State indicated that all papers were ready for the defence to come and collect in preparation for the trial.

Bezbets is represented by its manager, Mr Robson Chinamasa.

Mr Chinamasa pleaded not guilty on behalf of the company to fraud charges when he initially appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero.

Prosecuting, Ms Faith Mavhudzi alleged that on October 26 and on the Bezbets online platform, the complainant placed a bet on the roulette with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won.

After winning, Bezbets refused to pay him, and engaged the punter with a view to pay him US$1 800.

Bezbets later made a counter report against the punter they allegedly defrauded, but the matter was dismissed during the vetting process due to poor evidence.

It was also established that there was no criminal element by the punter as the company alleges.