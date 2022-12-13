Trial date for ‘land developer’ set for January 26

Crime Reporter

The trial date for 35-year-old Joseph Murimwa, who was arrested early this year on allegations of defrauding a city businessman of five vehicles worth over US$86 000 in exchange for five residential stands in Harare while posing as a land developer, has been set for January 26 next year.

Murimwa of House Number 2279 TenCraft in Dzivaresekwa, Harare, and not employed, was arrested in January this year by detectives from the Commercial Crimes Division after a report was made by businessman, Mr Blessing Matimura (38).

He then appeared in court before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him in custody to January 21 for continuation of bail application.

By then the State was represented by Ms Linet Gwasira while Murimwa was represented by Mr Vivian Mwanyara Mutsa.

Murimwa was later granted bail, before reappearing in court yesterday facing fraud charges.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi and set January 26 next year as his trial date.

According to the State, sometime in 2018, Murimwa approached Mr Matimura claiming to be a land developer and director of a company called Thousand Contractors.

He went on to tell Mr Matimura that he was ready to build the stands he got from his land developing business and the stands were still in the names of land owners.

Mr Matimura became interested in the stands and offered to pay for the stands using motor vehicles since he was in the business of buying and selling cars.

It is alleged that on February 1, 2019, Murimwa brought an already signed agreement of sale for two stands and said they had been signed by Millivic Housing Trust whom he purported as owners and gave Mr Matimura, who then signed as the purchaser.

Mr Matimura then gave Murimwa a Jeep Cherokee, a Toyota Runx and US$2 000 cash as payment for the stands.

It is further alleged that on February 25, 2019, Murimwa brought another already signed agreement of sale for three stands said to have been signed by Bradha Engineering, represented by one Bright Ncube and given to the complainant who signed as the purchaser.

Mr Matimura is reported to have given him a Range Rover (ADY 4419), a Toyota Prado (ACS 8546) and an Isuzu KB250 as payment for the stands.

After paying the full purchase price as agreed, Mr Matimura then resolved to develop the stands.

According to the State, Murimwa went on to stop Mr Matimura from making further developments saying stands were involved in litigation processes at the High Court.

Mr Matimura made further inquiries and found out that the stands belonged neither to Murimwa nor Bradha Engineering and Millivic Housing Trust, but to the Harare City Council.

Mr Matimura further engaged Murimwa over the issue but he allegedly became evasive and was no longer reachable, prompting Mr Matimura to make a police report.

He was prejudiced of US$86 000 and nothing was recovered.