Trevor D to unveil new video

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Talented musician Trevor Dongo will launch a music video for his song “Hazvidi Nharo” featuring rappers Yoz and Leornard Mapfumo at Club 1+1 in Belvedere tomorrow. The song, which narrates a ghetto love story, was produced by Temptation “T-man” Chirenje and the video was shot and directed by Simba G and B.Identified Media in Highfield.

Speaking in an interview, Trevor said the video is a gesture of appreciation of the neighbourhood he grew up in.

“Basically the idea behind this new video is a ghetto love story being narrated with visuals. I decided to shoot it in a ghetto where I grew up as a way of giving back to my community Highfield which I am proud of,” said Trevor.

He said the script of the video is detailed and easy to interpret. “The script is very simple and straight forward and it tells a story. Another thing that God blessed me with is being able to come up with a storyline that you should be able to tell what the song is all about even with the volume muted,” he said.

The talented star added that it was very easy working with the two rappers as they have worked together on previous projects.

“Hazvidi Nharo features my brothers in the industry Yoz and Leornard Mapfumo and it is not something new because we have been friends for like forever. I once did a song with Yoz titled Madhuve and with Leonard Mapfumo we did Two Chete and we are boys from the same hood,” said Trevor.

The launch will start around 7 pm and a host of local artists are expected to perform

Trevor promised his fans exciting projects which will be coming soon.

“This is only the beginning of greater things to come. Plenty of Surprises are coming,” said Trevor.