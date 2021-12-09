Trees an important resource: Air Marshal Moyo

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Trees are an important component in enhancing the country’s biodiversity, health and food security and every citizen is encouraged to plant a tree annually to help combat the deadly blights to the environment, commander Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), Air Marshal Elson Moyo has said.

Air Marshal Moyo made the sentiments yesterday at AFZ headquarters while launching his organisation’s tree planting programme.

This follows the national tree planting which was launched by President Mnangagwa last weekend when he planted a tree at Masvingo primary school in Mberengwa.

This year’s tree planting is being commemorated under the theme “Trees and forests for ecosystems restoration and improved livelihoods” while the tree of the year is Mutukutu or Musekesa” in Shona and ”Ihabahaba” in Isindebele, and ‘Camel’s Foot” or ”Monkey Bread” in English.

He said deforestation was the main cause of climate change and reforestation is the only way to curb the scourge that has now become a problem.

“The AFZ is proud to once again join the nation in commemorating the national tree planting day. As you may all know, the tree planting programme was set aside as a way to motivate the nation to plant, care and conserve trees so as to ensure the sustainable management and utilisation of our forestry. This is important in enhancing the country’s biodiversity, health and food security,” he said.

“So, as a way of allaying deforestation and saving the environment, every citizen of the land is encouraged to plant at least one tree to help combat these deadly blights to our environment. Let us all remember that trees are life and without them, our existence will surely be in jeopardy.”

Regrettably, he said despite continuous efforts to preserve trees and forests globally, human activities continue to pose a great risk to the environment.

“Allow me ladies and gentlemen, to point out that regrettably there are still a lot of human activities that continue to pose a great danger to trees, such as tree cutting for firewood and tobacco curing, construction and many others. globally, upwards of 10 million hectares of forests are destroyed by human activities each year. so, as a way of allaying deforestation,” he said.

He said tree planting alone, however, cannot be enough to reverse the loss of forests, in the Southern Hemisphere where there is a growing demand for firewood and also the growing demand for timber adding there is an urgent need for a new paradigm shift on how we treat trees.

“Other nations have forged well ahead in substituting wood with other materials in order to reduce the impact on forests and as a nation, we can also emulate such noble ideas and also come up with other homegrown initiatives in order to save our dwindling forests,” said Air Marshal Moyo.

He said the tree of the year has many medicinal properties calling scientists to further research on other indigenous trees to find potential benefits to help people fight common diseases.