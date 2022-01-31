Tree falls on top of car, two escape with injuries

The car that was crushed by a tree in Vainona, Harare.

The Herald

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Two people escaped death by a whisker when a tree fell on top of the car they were travelling in Vainona, Harare, today.

The victims, Last Goba and Tinotenda Thomas,  are all employees of Chestrock.

A witness, Tendai Marova, said he managed to rescue both victims but one of them was seriously injured.

“I heard a loud noise when the tree fell down. I rushed to the scene and rescued them. Thepassenger who was seriously injured was taken to a nearby hospital,” said Mr Marova.

The driver of the vehicle, Goba, was said to be in a stable condition.

