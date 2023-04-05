TRB offers free gumtree seedlings for afforestation

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Tobacco Research Board (TRB) is giving free gumtree seedlings to farmers to advance sustainable tobacco production as envisioned in the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan (TVCTP) that was crafted in August 2021.

This is a follow-up on initiatives the board introduced last year when it offered free gumtrees and termite control chemicals to schools in major tobacco producing regions alongside the launch of agro-forestry and afforestation initiatives under its corporate social investment portfolio.

Under a twitter post titled ‘Gumtree Seedling Galore,’ TRB said: “We are giving away free gumtree seedlings to growers, merchants, partners and individuals in an effort to promote sustainable tobacco production and the balance of nature through our corporate social investment.”

The post further encouraged the recipient farmers to bring their own transport.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT) president Mr Victor Mariranyika said the gesture by TRB was a welcome development but could have more impact if farmers were advised of such programme in advance to allow time for preparation.

“It requires identification of suitable land and proper timing, as generally tree planting is undertaken during the rainy season but now we are moving into winter. The weather conditions are no longer favourable,” said Mr Mariranyika.

TFUT vice president Mr Edward Dune said gumtree seedlings were an essential component to successful reforestation programmes, as there was no sustainable production in the event of natural resources dilapidation.

“The natural resources act used to be pivotal in enforcing conservation of resources in commercial farming areas but has since been replaced by the Environmental Management Act (EMA), which has proved overtime to be less effective in achieving the same.

“The local government and the forestry commission acts, now the legislative pieces to enforce environmental conservation and reafforestation equally tend to be less effective,” said Mr Dune.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association chairman Mr George Seremwe said the ingenuity of TRB was good for sustainable tobacco production.

“We welcome the initiative and have sent the message to our members and growers to partake in the programme. However, there is also need to look at the afforestation levy, which is payable by growers from tobacco sales with the funds channelled to Forestry Commission to encourage farmers to plant fast growing gumtrees for use as fuel for curing of tobacco and determine its impact,” said Mr Seremwe.