Transport operators, drivers welcome digital cross border permits and COMESA licenses

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Transport operators and drivers have welcomed the launch of digital cross border permits and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) carrier licenses for passenger and transport operators to facilitate the smooth flow of cross-border traffic between countries.

The new ICT system for processing these permits and licenses is fully integrated with the Central Vehicle Registry to validate vehicle licensing and registration details.

This system is also integrated with insurance companies to validate statutory third-party motor insurance and passenger liability cover.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona recently confirmed the development.

Operators and drivers say the move will go a long way in solving some of the problems they have been facing when obtaining such documents.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Union of Drivers and Conductors (ZUDAC) president, Mr Fradreck Maguramhinga said, “We welcome this new system, it is a step in the right direction. The processing of these documents will facilitate the ease of doing business, we have been facing difficulties in obtaining these permits and licences due to some of the processes. Some operators and drivers were even moving around without these documents.

“With the introduction of this new system, compliance is going to improve and there won’t be any delays at the borders,” said Mr Maguramhinga.

He said this is also going to attract new players in the sector as they will be able to obtain the documents without any hustles.

“We also want this process to be introduced locally so that we are able to get the permits, operators licences, route authority, rank disc and all the relevant documents online. This will improve compliance,” Mr Maguramhinga said.

Bus operator, Mr Absolom Muyambiri who is the owner of Bless It Up Motors, said this was a good initiative.

“It’s a very good development. In the past, we used obtain permits that would last for 12 months. It is my hope that these permits will last for longer periods,” he said.

Transport and logistics operator, Mr Sam Mapingure echoed the same sentiments.

“I thank the Government and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona for taking such a bold step to solve some of the problems that we have been facing as transport operators,” he said.

Last week, Minister Mhona said they had launched the permits and licences, pursuant to the objectives of National Development Strategy 1. He said digitalization is an enabler of economic development, including in the transport sector.