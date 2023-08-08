Transmedia board tenure extended to avoid disrupting service delivery

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Transmedia chair Ambassador Mary Mubi (right) at the Transmedia Corporation board of directors meeting in Harare yesterday.

Rejoice Makoni-Herald Correspondent

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services, Monica Mutsvangwa has extended the tenure of the Transmedia board by five months to avoid disruption of efficient service delivery.

Speaking during her meeting with the board which was held in Harare yesterday, she explained that it was important to safeguard continuity in public service.

Transmedia is the technical corporation that provides the systems that transmit radio and television signals for users of the Zimbabwe airwaves, which is why it had to be hived off from ZBC so that it could handle any licensed broadcaster.

“We are meeting under peculiar circumstances in which the ordinary tenure of the board has effectively expired, and we are on the eve of a watershed harmonised election. The confluence of the tenure of the board and the electoral calendar has compelled us to extend the tenure of the board by another five months to December, in order to ensure that we do not disrupt efficient service delivery merely to fulfil the dictates of the law. It is important that continuity be safeguarded in public service” she said.

“From the onset I want to make it known that I am convinced that this board has been, in all intents and purposes the most effective board of Transmedia since the inception of the Corporation in 2001. I am saying this from empirical evidence.

“Transmedia was brought into existence primarily to provide radio and television signal delivery services to the country. At no other time in the history of this country has this primary service delivery objective been fulfilled both in terms of quality and quantity as we have achieved in the last five years.

“The growth in the broadcasting sector owes its success in large part to the backbone service that Transmedia has provided during this intervening period, and so I want to congratulate you on such a remarkable feat. I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together. I have no doubt that given more resources, we would have achieved far much more than what we have done.”

“I am happy that the entity has constantly complied with good corporate governance. I am also pleased to note that you have supported the Permanent Secretary and Ministry performance by ensuring that community radio stations are brought on air on time, to meet regulatory dictates.”

Minster Mutsvangwa urged the board to take advantage of technological advancements in the broadcasting services.

“While the core mandate of Transmedia is the distribution of television and radio signals, I urge the corporation to explore other business avenues and take advantage of technological convergence in the broadcasting services area. In the medium and long term, this will reduce its reliance on Treasury funding even for capital projects. Again, my Ministry is there to give support and policy guidance in this area.”

Speaking on the same event Transmedia chairperson Ambassador Mary Mubi commended the Government for continued support with resource mobilisation and policy guidance.

“I would like to thank our shareholder, the Government of Zimbabwe represented by you, Honourable Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Deputy Minister, Permanent Secretary and Ministry staff for your continued support with resource mobilisation and policy guidance.

“I am optimistic that the Corporation will achieve its mandate of ensuring that every Zimbabwean can have access to information using the available technologies in support of the Government’s mantra of “Leaving no One and no Place Behind”. This being more important now during this time of Elections” said Ambassador Mubi.

“The re-engagement policy led by His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa has provide Transmedia Corporation with a platform to approach countries and investors that may wish to invest in this lucrative sector. We however require the support of our parent Ministry so that our sector requirements and competitiveness become part of the briefs of delegations visiting other countries.”