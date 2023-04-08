Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Cheetor voice actor Tongayi Chirisa revealed

Just named to list of actors and voice actors in the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts movie, the voice of Cheetor has just been officially revealed on the @transformersmovie Instagram SNS to be that of Zimbabwean Tongayi Chirisa.

Chirisa is a Zimbabwean actor known for playing Man Friday on NBC’s Crusoe television series, Father Nicholas on The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Hekule on Leon Schuster’s Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past movie. Tongayi joins the following voice actors that we know about so far:

Airazor – Michelle Yeoh

Arcee – Liza Koshy

Battletrap – David Sobolov

Cheetor – Tongayi Chirisa

Mirage – Pete Davidson

Nightbird – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Optimus Prime – Peter Cullen

Optimus Primal – Ron Perlman

Reek – Tobe Nwigwe

Rhinox – David Sobolov

Scourge – Peter Dinklage

Stratosphere – John DiMaggio

Wheeljack – Cristo Fernández

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theaters June 9, 2023. – tformers.com