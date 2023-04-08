Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Cheetor voice actor Tongayi Chirisa revealed
Just named to list of actors and voice actors in the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts movie, the voice of Cheetor has just been officially revealed on the @transformersmovie Instagram SNS to be that of Zimbabwean Tongayi Chirisa.
Chirisa is a Zimbabwean actor known for playing Man Friday on NBC’s Crusoe television series, Father Nicholas on The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Hekule on Leon Schuster’s Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past movie. Tongayi joins the following voice actors that we know about so far:
Airazor – Michelle Yeoh
Arcee – Liza Koshy
Battletrap – David Sobolov
Cheetor – Tongayi Chirisa
Mirage – Pete Davidson
Nightbird – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Optimus Prime – Peter Cullen
Optimus Primal – Ron Perlman
Reek – Tobe Nwigwe
Rhinox – David Sobolov
Scourge – Peter Dinklage
Stratosphere – John DiMaggio
Wheeljack – Cristo Fernández
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theaters June 9, 2023. – tformers.com
Comments