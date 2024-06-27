Transformative power of Zim’s infrastructure development thrust

Nick Mangwana

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

As President Mnangagwa strives to revitalise Zimbabwe’s economy and improve the lives of its citizens, one critical factor stands out as a game-changer: infrastructure development.

The benefits of investing in robust infrastructure are multifaceted and far-reaching, with the potential to drive economic growth, enhance quality of life and promote sustainability.

In this article, we will explore the transformative power of infrastructure development in Zimbabwe and why it is essential for the country’s future prosperity.

The New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD) identified infrastructure development among the major parameters for economic growth and poverty eradication.

It is a catalyst for economic growth, attracting investment and creating jobs.

By investing in modern transportation networks, energy systems, communication infrastructure and dams, Zimbabwe can enhance its competitiveness and appeal to foreign investors.

This, in turn, can lead to the creation of new industries, businesses, and employment opportunities — stimulating economic growth and reducing poverty.

Public investment projects and programmes are employment creators.

We saw many locals being employed to work on the Beitbridge Border Post development project.

These ranged from engineers, builders, general hands and other skilled tradesmen and women such as carpenters and electricians.

The employment opportunities that are being generated are life-changing for the beneficiaries and their families.

Besides this being a job creator, infrastructure development has a direct impact on the quality of life of Zimbabweans.

By investing in projects like water treatment and supply infrastructure exemplified by the thousands of boreholes that are being drilled and installed under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, Government is seeking to reduce the risk of water-borne diseases and facilitate sanitation systems.

Thomas Carlyle said, “He who has health, has hope: and he who has hope, has everything.” People’s health is a very sensitive area of their lives.

People genuinely believe that whoever has health, has wealth. The Government of Zimbabwe does not see any different.

We have seen how many times facilities at Mpilo Hospital have been destroyed by fire and how many times President Mnangagwa’s Government has made timely interventions to restore normalcy.

We have also witnessed the national roll-out of primary healthcare facilities such as hundreds of clinics across the country and turnkey hospitals such as Harare South Hospital and its Bulawayo sister in Cowdray Park.

All these improved healthcare facilities are meant to improve the health outcomes and life expectancy of citizens. Government is in tune with public sentiment as witnessed with the investment that has been poured to improve the health of the nation.

President Mnangagwa prioritised modern health facilities and making sure there is a comprehensive programme to equip them.

And for these health facilities to give optimum value to the citizenry, they must be connected to a source of energy in the form of electricity.

At the heart of Zimbabwe’s transformative infrastructural construction agenda is the provision of energy to spur the desired economic leapfrogging.

One cannot talk of building a modern Upper Middle Income Society without addressing the issue of energy poverty.

The use of energy enhances every aspect of the quality of life of a modern society. Energy is one of the biggest enablers of economic development.

Reliable energy supply is good for a modern education system, helps with access to clean water, sanitation, medical care, food etcetera. Vision 2030 cannot be attained without access to modern energy sources.

The President is very clear on this, hence the reader may be aware that there is a plan to build a hydro-power station at every major dam in Zimbabwe.

The foreword to Zimbabwe’s National Energy Policy (NEP) says the country’s objective is to “ensure that the energy sector’s potential to drive economic growth and reduce poverty is harnessed”.

The major sectors in Zimbabwe are agriculture, mining, industry and commerce. They cannot operate viably without a reliable supply of energy.

Government has therefore embarked on a number of projects to address the shortcomings on the supply side.

We recognise that we have vast amounts of underutilised coal resources in our country.

We now have a number of coal mining projects in Matabeleland North.

The development of Hwange 7 and 8 is part of the effort to address the energy deficit.

There are a number of gas mining projects in the same province to help address the energy shortages in the country.

Zimbabwe also has a National Renewable Energy Policy (2019).

This has seen a number of small sized solar systems being built and connected to the national grid. Solar Energy potential is vastly unexploited and there are a number of infrastructural projects in that space, including by Independent Power Producers (IPP).

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development is also facilitating regional integration and trade.

By investing in transportation corridors, border crossings and logistics infrastructure, the country can enhance its connectivity with neighbouring countries, increase trade volumes and promote economic cooperation.

This can lead to increased economic growth, job creation and access to new markets and opportunities.

Physical infrastructure such as regional transport, energy and telecommunication networks are central to regional integration particularly in the context of African Free Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Africa needs to trade much more with itself but poor infrastructure is a prohibitive barrier. We cannot have a situation where goods from Nigeria take much longer to arrive in Zimbabwe than goods from China or Canada.

Each country in the region and on the continent must do its bit to improve on their infrastructure to address these shortcomings and Zimbabwe can be seen playing its own role. Numerous roads are being rehabilitated and upgraded including the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road, Harare-Kanyemba Road and Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road.

We have also witnessed the building of power stations for energy and the construction of dams as well. Vision 2030 is all about poverty reduction, really. This is because when you increase incomes, you also reduce poverty.

Infrastructure development can play a critical role in reducing poverty and inequality in Zimbabwe. By investing in rural infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and irrigation systems, the Government is making an effort to improve access to markets, services, and opportunities for rural communities.

This will help to reduce poverty, increase food security, and promote economic empowerment for formerly marginalised groups.

Three dam projects have so far been completed and commissioned under the Second Republic, namely: Marovanyati Dam in Buhera, Manicaland Province; Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province and Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East.

The three dams have a combined capacity of over 150 million cubic meters.

Construction for other dams is underway, namely: Gwayi-Shangani Dam (Matabelaland North Province), Kunzvi Dam (Mashonaland East Province), Semwa Dam (Mashonaland Central Province) and Vungu Dam (Midlands Province).

It would be remiss to write about all these noble infrastructural projects without addressing the issue of maintaining infrastructure which is built at high cost to the public purse.

From what has been written above and more which has not been said, it is clear that infrastructure supports the development of civilisation worldwide.

For infrastructure to work well as a catalyst for economic growth, it must be maintained and properly managed.

The benefits of infrastructure development in Zimbabwe are clear.

The country does have some significant infrastructure gaps. These cannot be addressed by the Government alone.

Every gap identified, must be taken as an opportunity by the private sector.

It is an opportunity for innovation, partnership, and growth. Recently the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube said infrastructure gaps in Zimbabwe cannot be addressed through fiscal investment alone.

There is need to have more creative funding models where the private sector plays a critical role. Government has already led in a big way.

One approach to addressing infrastructure challenges is through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The PPPs can bring together the strengths of both the public and private sectors, leveraging Government resources, expertise, and financing from private sector partners.

This can help to accelerate infrastructure development, improve efficiency, and reduce costs and yet in the process, the private sector makes money while addressing critical needs.

Another approach is to explore innovative financing mechanisms, such as green bonds, infrastructure funds, and crowdfunding platforms.

Zimbabwe is seriously considering launching a Diaspora Bond. This is a Government Debt Security whose investors are drawn from Zimbabwe’s transnational communities living in other countries.

Finally, it is essential to invest in capacity building and institutional strengthening to ensure Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development is sustainable and effective.

This can involve training programmes, institutional reforms and the development of new policies and regulations.

Let me conclude by saying, infrastructure development is a critical driver of economic growth, improved quality of life, and sustainability in Zimbabwe.

While there are challenges to be addressed, the benefits of investing in robust infrastructure are clear.

By working together, leveraging public-private partnerships, innovative financing mechanisms, and capacity building, Zimbabwe can build a brighter future for its citizens and drive economic prosperity for generations to come.

Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo.