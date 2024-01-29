Transformation of Murehwa paces up

Talent Chimutambgi recently in MUREHWA

Plans to transform Murehwa Rural District Council (RDC) into an urban council are being accelerated, with stakeholders saying the initiative was welcome and critical in pacing up development.

Recently, a stakeholders’ engagement meeting on Murehwa RDC development plan was held at Murehwa Centre to allow residents to air their views.

President Mnangagwa made a proclamation granting most of RDCs town status, resulting in some traditional leaders including village heads, parcelling out land in their areas of jurisdiction.

Murehwa RDC was among the district councils awarded town status, as the country moves towards the attainment of an empowered upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Mashonaland East now boasts three urban councils namely Murehwa, Mutoko and Chikomba.

People in Mashonaland East expressed gratitude to be part of this transformation, with female village head, Mrs Gladys Gutu of Gutu village, saying the programme was a welcome development that would transform the lives of many in Murehwa.

“We wanted this programme like yesterday.

“As a female traditional leader, I want to encourage my counterparts to embrace this development aimed at transforming our area,” said Mrs Gutu.

“Our children and grandchildren will no longer wish to go to Harare to access services.”

Murehwa is under the jurisdiction of Headman Zihute, born Innocent Muchemwa, who commands 54 village heads.

“I want to thank President Mnangagwa for being a pragmatic and prudent leader. Zimbabwe is poised for massive development and I embrace the initiative.

“I am sure this programme will attract investors in my area.

“Our children will have services right at their doorstep and I would like to urge all village heads under my command to embrace this opportunity that President Mnangagwa presented to us,” said Headman Zihute.

Acting Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, said the development was expected to transform Mutoko.

He said President Mnangagwa had lined up a number of programmes aimed at improving the standards of living for the people.

“An opportunity to construct a city is presented before you in line with our President’s national developmental goals,” he said.

“The system must follow the expected city’s standards that will also attract investors. Investors need organised things that are up to standard.

“These are the dividends emanating from President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“We want all services that we were looking for in Harare to be found in Murehwa, which follows the President’s clarion call of leaving no one and no place behind.”

Minister Garwe said people who will be affected by the development would be compensated.

However, he urged traditional leaders and other villagers not to parcel out land without following the dictates of the law.

“There are regulations which govern the systems in both rural and urban areas.

“Following those systems will propel the country towards attainment of Vision 2030,” said Minister Garwe.