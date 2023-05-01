Transform Africa Summit boon for Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube

Victoria Falls Bureau

THE past week has been one of the busiest periods in Victoria Falls when the country’s tourism capital hosted one of the biggest events in its history, the 6th Transform Africa Summit.

Organisers said the event attracted about 4 000 delegates from across Africa, among them a record five Heads of State: President Mnangagwa, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, and King Mswati III of Eswatini.

The last time Victoria Falls hosted such a big event was in February 2020 during the 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, which was attended by 3 000 delegates from Africa and beyond.

Zimbabwe becomes the first country to host TAS outside Rwanda which hosted the previous five editions — an indication of renewed interest in Zimbabwe by the world.

It also affirms the success of the Second Republic’s policy of engagement and re-engagement.

TAS is the leading African tech and digital event organised by Smart Africa which gathers over 5 000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage in the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors.

Heads of State, who constitute Smart Africa’s board, ministers, international industry leaders, and key players in the ICT formed the delegations that attended the three-day event which ran from 26 April to 28 April under the theme “Connect, Transform and Innovate.”

The summit was aimed at making core decisions for Africa’s socio-economic development through ICT.

Five Heads of State, 44 ministers, and 4 000 delegates comprising innovators and information communication experts drawn from about 100 countries converged under one roof to discuss regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development, and digital continental trade among other key aspects.

While this was happening during the official proceedings, the effects of the summit were felt by ordinary residents on the streets.

Hotels and lodges filled up, resulting in some delegates seeking accommodation from residents who converted their houses into facilities offering bed and breakfast.

Eateries had a very good week, and for the better part of last week, both local restaurants and major fast food outlets with international brands were kept on their toes as scores of people made a beeline for the food.

The business was also at its peak for local taxi drivers as they continuously ferried discerning delegates from one point to another in their quest to have a feel of Victoria Falls outside their hectic conference schedules.

Some tour operators still recovering from the effects of the tourism decline during Covid-19 were able to make a lot of progress as the organisers of the event hired fleets of mini-buses to ferry delegates and service providers from one point to another.

For that moment, scores of people who were rendered jobless because of Covid-19 temporarily shelved their distress as organisers of the conference employed dozens for a variety of services.

Those who were lucky were employed to do ushering, pottering, driving, and offering security, among other duties.

Some residents also hired out their television screens, which conference organisers wanted to use to screen their sessions, which ran concurrently with the main event.

Street vendors selling airtime, traditional clothes, and curios among other items were not left out as they also benefited.

Nightlife in the resort city re-ignited as evidenced by a hive of activity in night spots.

Victoria Falls City mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini said the summit rekindled life in the city.

“We are just coming from Covid-19 where many people and businesses are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and therefore, having such a conference of this magnitude is encouraging given that a number of people were employed during that period,” he said.

“We thank Government for allowing such conferences to come to Victoria Falls and as a tourism city such business enhances growth and empowerment of our industry and residents who need money for their upkeep and to pay bills.”

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the beauty of the city and the friendliness of its people come with diverse opportunities.

Smart Africa Alliance chief executive Mr Lacina Kone said Zimbabwe’s hospitality was unmatched.

Officially opening the summit on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa invited delegates to sample activities in Victoria Falls.

“I once again invite you to take time off your busy schedule to visit Victoria Falls which is one of the natural wonders of the world and other activities, it’s very attractive,” he said