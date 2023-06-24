Training remains ZDF’s top priority

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will continue training its personnel to meet the requirements of contemporary threats, achieving competent and determined forces ready to serve and protect the country, its people and upholding the constitution.

The sentiments were made by Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant-General David Sigauke yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Commander ZNA Skill At Arms Meeting shooting competition held at Cleveland Rifle ranges.

It ran under the theme: “Promoting a peaceful and stable environment towards the attainment of Vision 2030.”

All security organisations and civilian shooting clubs took part in the competition, which lays the foundation for the President’s medal shoot.

Lt General Sigauke said training remains key even during peace time.

“The competition is an event that gives service commanders an opportunity to take stock of shooting standards across the forces and equally affords participants an opportunity to assess their shooting standards in a competitive environment. The competition remains an important event on the ZNA training calendar and lays the foundation for other shoots,” he said.

Lt General Sigauke said the increasing number of female participants was pleasing as this is an inclusive approach in line with the gender mainstreaming thrust being championed by Government where women are being encouraged to participate in all spheres of life, consistent with meeting gender equality policies. Lt-Gen Sigauke said the overwhelming response by civilian clubs was a clear demonstration of the enduring symbiotic relationship that exists between the people of Zimbabwe and their defence forces.

The relationship dates back to the days of the bitter armed struggle that ushered in independence.

“The competition presents a platform for the security services and civilian clubs to rally together as one people, one family under one flag guided by common aspirations for the building of a prosperous and peaceful Zimbabwe,” he said.

Elsewhere, a combined five courses graduated at Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Air Force Base in Chegutu.

Presiding during the graduation, Air Force of Zimbabwe Chief of Staff Operations, Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono said modern threats require joint training.

“We put efforts in joint training as it has now become a common practice world over where services continue to build synergies in joint operations.

“Modern and contemporary trends require collective training that moulds unity,” he said.