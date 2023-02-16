Training programme to prepare youths for sustainable agriculture 

Elton Manguwo

THE Government is rolling out a national capacity building programme to equip youths across the country’s eight rural provinces with requisite skills for effective participation in agriculture, as efforts to include all productive citizens in developmental issues gather tempo.

Youth desk coordinator with the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry, Mr Nickros Kajengo said the programme was set to equip young farmers with the critical skills to fully utilise farm land and inputs from Government programmes.

The programme, which is set for Rushinga district from February 15 to 17 will see young farmers getting training on agribusiness and the importance of land.

“We are calling upon the young people to participate in this programme as primary production remains a key aspect in economic development. Youths must take advantage of the sound agribusiness environment in the country to actively participate in developmental matters,” said Mr Kajengo.

The programme addresses the need for the integration of the 65 percent youth population into agriculture development.

In addition, as an agrarian based economy the growth of the agriculture sector will pilot economic development as the improved raw material production will have a dominos effect on the agro-processing industries.

“The Government established the 20 percent youth quarter in the allocation of land to set the trained farmers up for production.

“Youth engagement in agriculture continues to be an important aspect of the country’s development through new energy and skills for maximum production and growth of the agriculture sector,” he said.

So far, 5 000 young farmers have since received training in different farming activities courtesy of the nationwide capacity building programme.

The trained farmers will be awarded with certificates of attendance, which will allow them to get first preference in getting resources under Government programmes.

Mr Kajengo added that youths had a key role in ensuring food availability throughout the year, feat that is achievable if the young people are productive and co-opted into mainstream agricultural programmes.

The national capacity programme will complement the provincial integrated incubation hubs being supported by the eight agriculture colleges established around the country.

The programme will also capacitate participants with entrepreneurial skills, self-reliance, ability to thrive in agriculture and contribute to food security,” said Mr Kajengo.

It is a strategic move to address the country’s ageing farmer population in the country, which must be seamlessly replaced to facilitate sustainability and continuity in agricultural production.

“The average age of farmers in sub Saharan Africa, including Zimbabwe, is 55 years against a life expectancy average of between 55 and 60 years,” said Mr Kajengo.