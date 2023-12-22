Training camp wraps up in style . . . National Foods rallies future Mighty Warriors

FUTURE STARS . . . Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Babra Rwodzi hands over certificates to partcipants during the Northern region women’s soccer league school of excellence training camp in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili.

Veronica Gwaze-Sports Reporter

THE National Foods School of Excellence training camp wrapped up in style yesterday at Ellis Robins High School with 82 athletes receiving certificates of recognition and accolades for their outstanding performances.

With the aim of grooming the next generation of the Mighty Warriors, the initiative has been structured to ensure that these Under-15, 17 and 20 teams become the senior national team feeder.

Of the 82 players, 32 were Under-15s while 35 were Under-17s and the rest Under-18s.

The first instalment of the National Foods School of Excellence also came in to develop the young female footballers on and off the pitch on the three weeks long training camp.

It was also meant to capacitate the rising players in terms of their overall development by combining training in football and the laws of the game with lessons on healthy living, drug and substance abuse prevention.

Chairperson for Northern Region Women Soccer League, Peter Gonyora said the camp was composed of the best football potential drawn from across the country.

“We went as far as Checheche, Muzarabani to scout for talent,” said Gonyora.

“As National Foods School of Excellence we were working together with Innscor, Probrands, ZOC, National Aids Council, Red Cross, PLAN International, Child-line, Victim friendly Unit to help our children to stay away from social ills.”

A report on each individual will also be sent to their respective clubs.

“We have also set up a structure which will see to it that those who are not attached to any club will be assigned to clubs,” he said.

“The system will also follow up on players who are at clubs to make sure that they are being monitored at their clubs.”

The School of Excellence initiative will hold three periodic camps every year with the camps meant to be held during school holidays.

Making a lasting impression on the girls who participated, it is hoped that the School of Excellence will continue to be a source of inspiration and development for young female footballers in the future.

National Foods School of Excellence patron, the Minister of Skills, Audit and Development Professor Paul Mavima, said the initiative was for a worthy cause.

He appealed that the program should be expanded to accommodate more girls next year.

“The program should increase opportunities for the young girls, we are pleased we have come to the end of this successful camp,” said Prof Mavima.

“I am sure that some of these girls will raise the national flag high when they play for the Mighty Warriors which is one of the major objectives of this initiative.

“When we started the SOE, I was wondering where we would get the huge sums of money that we needed to get this initiative running but I am happy that sponsors came on board and we achieved this with ease.

“We were pushed by a common vision which was to rewrite these young girls’ circumstances and here we are today, what a success it has become.

“These girls need to excel in all most if not all spheres of life which is why we are moulding them beyond the football pitch.”

Professor Mavima urged the athletes to be role models for other youngsters in the society.

Commending the athletes to stay away from alcohol and substance abuse, he said players should combine their natural talent and hard work if they are to make it to the top.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi applauded NRWSL for the periodic camps initiative.

She said such camps will go a long way in protecting young girls from the societal ills and vices.

“I was also nurtured like you here, and I understand how far such initiatives can go in moulding the society,” said Minister Rwodzi.

“While you can play football for years and earn as much but without life skills you will not go far.”

Minister Rwodzi challenged the young athletes to embrace the spirit of hunhu/Ubuntu.

She added that athletes are ambassadors of Zimbabwe hence the need to demonstrate good morals within and beyond borders.

“Where ever you go, remember that you are carrying the national flag with you and therefore it is important to be morally upright.

“You also are an integral part in driving sports tourism; I am grateful we have 13 year olds here, you are the future Mighty Warriors hence this camp is key in building a future Zimbabwe,” she said.

National Foods applauded all the stakeholders for making the camp a success.

“We are happy to be part of such a noble initiative, we thank you for allowing us to be the main sponsor of such a program,” said the food manufacturer.

“We also thank the stakeholders for their generosity and making this camp a success; parents cannot be overlooked.

“It takes a lot of sacrifice, allowing these young girls to come into camp, realise their passion for soccer, network and develop life skills.

“We are hoping for a bigger and better camp next year as we move to expand the opportunities to all the marginalised communities.”