Trailblazing female ranger vows to continue wildlife fight despite risks

Sifelani Tsiko recently in Mana Pools

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority anti-poaching ranger Rosemary Kateguru (25) – the first woman to obtain a master Class One license in the country says she will continue to commit herself to protect wildlife in the mid-Zambezi Valley area despite the risks associated with the organised nature of wildlife crime.

The venerable and shy ranger told journalists who were on a tour of the mid-Zambezi Valley that she loves her job and will remain committed to her work to save the country’s wildlife heritage.

“I love my work. It’s risky but I will continue working as an anti-poaching ranger. We are getting all the necessary support and motivation from Zimparks and the African Wildlife Foundation,” she said.

“I will try my best to continue with my work. It’s not easy but I love protecting the wildlife.”

Early this year, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa hosted a dinner to celebrate the achievements of Kateguru from Kanyemba, Doma community, who made history by becoming the country’s first female qualified holder of the Launch-master Class One licence to operate big boats and vessels on the country’s waters.

The First Lady said she hosted the dinner to celebrate her accomplishments to motivate other women to thrive for equal opportunities, participation and embrace leadership opportunities everywhere and in every aspect.

““Today we are celebrating a young woman who has demonstrated through her life and work commitment. She has become a role model for the country’s women and girls and should serve as an inspiration across countries, regions and generations,” remarked the First Lady at the event.

“Rosemary has shown commitment, bravery and sacrificed her life wholeheartedly to conserve Zimbabwe’s fauna and flora. She has broken the glass ceilings and has paved the path for other women and girls to follow in her footsteps and become future leaders in this sector.”

Kategutu is a member of the Zambezi River Specialised Anti-Poaching Unit (ZARSAU) – which patrols along the Zambezi River stretching from the Kariba Dam wall to Kanyemba.

The unit conducts surveillance, monitoring and securing of wildlife and plants in both terrestrial and aquatic environments.

This unit was established by Zimparks with support from the African Wildlife Foundation in 2020.

“Rosemary is a resilient and remarkable woman,” said Dr Olivia Mufute, country director of the African Wildlife Foundation.

“When she started she had no experience. But now she has garnered more experience and skill. She can operate a patrol boat. She works with a team of other rangers and drives speed boats. She is the first woman to acquire the Class One Coxswain Licence.

“She can now operate large house boats like those you see on Lake Kariba.”

Kateguru comes from a humble background and only went as far as Grade seven.

“Despite all this, she has scored remarkable achievements. What she has achieved so far is so special to us,” said Dr Mufute.

“Because of her tough upbringing, she is very strong and determined. In our 10 year AWF strategy women’s empowerment and leadership is one of our main areas of focus. We have supported female rangers.

“Rosemary is a role model for her community and many young women from similar backgrounds look at her and can see the possibility of sitting in high tables where decisions are being made that affect their own future and their children’s future.”

Dr Mufute said it was important to support more women to enter the male dominated wildlife protection sector.

“The more we open up opportunities for them, the more we will be successful in building the economy and conserving our biodiversity,” she said.

Rosemary, a member of the Doma community, was born in 1997 in Kanyemba, Mashonaland Central province.

As a female wildlife ranger who works on the front line against poachers – Rosemary remains dedicated to the protection of wildlife, undertaking her role diligently and professionally despite threats to her life.

She vows to continue with her work with renewed focus and vigour.