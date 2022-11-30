Tragic end to extramarital affair

Crime Reporter

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man on Thursday last week who had confronted him on allegations of having an extramarital affair with his wife.

Mthandazo Sibindi has since appeared in court and was remanded in custody until December 8.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Kwekwe had arrested Sibindi after he allegedly shot dead Trymore Sibanda (27) after the victim had accused him of having an extramarital affair with his wife on February 21, 2022 at Simana Village, Silobela.

In another matter, on Sunday police in Harare received a report that a motorist only identified as Mapondera, pointed a pistol at another motorist before threatening to shoot him.

“The victim had stopped the vehicle he was driving in the middle of the road to greet a friend along Mutondo Road, Mufakose,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police have also confirmed that investigations are being conducted in connection with an assault video which has gone viral on social media platforms where a man identified as Mutsipa is being severely assaulted by another identified only as Baba Joy and others.

According to accusations on the video, it appeared Mutsipa had allegedly been caught in the company of Baba Joy’s wife.