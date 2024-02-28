Tragic accident at Mapinga

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Several people, including suspected members of police are feared dead following a head on collision at Mapinga Escarpment.



The accident occurred around midday when a police Mahindra truck collided with a Zambia-bound bus about 60km from Harare.

The police truck allegedly encroached into the lane of an oncoming bus resulting in a head-on collision.



Details pertaining to the accident are still sketchy but several people are suspected to have died on the spot.