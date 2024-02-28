  • Today Wed, 28 Feb 2024

Tragic accident at Mapinga

Tragic accident at Mapinga

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Several people, including suspected members of police are feared dead following a head on collision at Mapinga Escarpment.


The accident occurred around midday when a police Mahindra truck collided with a Zambia-bound bus about 60km from Harare.

The police truck allegedly encroached into the lane of an oncoming bus resulting in a head-on collision.


Details pertaining to the accident are still sketchy but several people are suspected to have died on the spot.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Cervical cancer screening campaign regis... National

    Cervical cancer screening campaign regis...

    Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s massive cervical cancer screening campaign has become a huge success here with Bindura Hospital failing to cope with screening demands. The hospital has a limited number of tools for the screening procedure resulting in some women who come late, being turned back. The World […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey