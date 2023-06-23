Tragedy strikes Ran Mine again, four trapped to death

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Four artisanal miners who were sneaking and prospecting for gold at Ran Mine were trapped to death after the shaft collapsed yesterday.

This is the same spot where a dozen miners died two years ago.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the incident happened yesterday at around 4 pm.

Security guard Mr Noel Gotora saw two men running away from Gwirigwindi area.

Mr Gotora was advised that the shaft had collapsed.

He informed the mine manager Mr Hamish Mariranyika and a police report was filed.

Sgt Major Chikasha said due to poor illumination of the site, no observation and interviews have been made so far.

No one was at the scene when police arrived.