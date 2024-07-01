Traditional leaders inspired by late VP Nkomo

Chiefs Council president Chief Mtshane Khumalo addresses chiefs from Matabeleland during an update meeting on the Gukurahundi hearings in Bulawayo yesterday

AS Zimbabwe marks 25 years since the death of veteran nationalist and Vice President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, traditional leaders have said they are inspired by his legacy and are walking in his footsteps of fostering national unity through leading the Gukurahundi community hearings, which are expected to commence this month.

President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the historic reconciliation process, which the chiefs from Matabeleland region say will be the biggest honour to the legacy of the late Father Zimbabwe.

While the Unity Accord signed in 1987 brought a political solution to the 1980s conflict, remnants of the civil conflict have remained unaddressed.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has since made a commitment to address the post-independence conflict, with chiefs being mandated to lead the national healing process.

Dr Nkomo is remembered for his selfless sacrifice for the country and putting the national interest ahead of his personal gains through the signing of the Unity Accord, a process that earned him the moniker, Father Zimbabwe.

He died on July 1, 1999, but his contributions to the liberation struggle and post-independence development continue to be cherished by all Zimbabweans.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Gukurahundi community hearings preparatory meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, National Council of Chiefs president, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, said as traditional leaders they believe they are walking in the footsteps of Father Zimbabwe, whose legacy of nation building still lives on.

“The public hearings are expected to contribute to grassroots social cohesion, in line with what Dr Nkomo did at national level through the Unity Accord,” said Chief Mtshane.

“His (Dr Nkomo) vision is similar to what President Mnangagwa has initiated, that chiefs should foster peace through the Gukurahundi community hearings.

“His vision was about peace and unity and when this programme is successfully completed, we hope it will bring unity and harmony, particularly in Matabeleland region.

“This programme is in sync with Umdala’s vision and we are happy that this programme is being resumed when we are commemorating his death.”

He said chiefs were now making final preparations ahead of the launch of the programme that is expected to address the socio-political and economic implications of Gukurahundi.

“You will remember that there was a time where we had prepared for the Gukurahundi Community Hearings launch, but it was unfortunate that President Mnangagwa did not have adequate time to launch the programme,” said Chief Mtshane.

“But he has confirmed that in July he will be able to launch the programme. When the programme is launched, we will start community engagements so that we understand what communities need as far as the Gukurahundi issue is concerned.

“This is an important programme because most of the time communities in Matabeleland region decry how Gukurahundi disfranchised them in terms of development. We are hoping to close those gaps when we initiate the hearings.”

Chief Mtshane said the Gukurahundi issue has always been a major talking point in Matabeleland region, especially as far as under development is concerned.

He said it is their belief that when the Gukurahundi issue is addressed, the people in Matabeleland will also feel part of the broader national development.

Chief Mathuphula, from Tsholotsho, said as the nation commemorates 25 years since the death of Dr Nkomo, it was important to honour his legacy of nation building.

He said the Gukurahundi community hearings will localise the Unity Accord for the benefit of victims.

“Tomorrow (today) we are commemorating the life of one of our heroes. A man who is greatly loved not only in one region, but across the country, for his works on peace and national building, as well as peace and reconciliation,” said Chief Mathuphula.

“As traditional leaders, we might be young but we share the sentiments of our leaders that he was a great man and the nation must remember his great deeds.

“We have the community outreach and, as far as we are concerned, we are continuing the baton from what our elders did when they signed the Unity Accord and now we want to take the works that they did so that the people can be part and parcel of what the elders did.”

aiming to bring closure to the Gukurahundi issue, as was initiated by Dr Nkomo, among other national leaders.

Chief Mathuphula said while the Unity Accord might have seemed to be elitist, the Gukurahundi community hearings will be victim-centred and inclusive.

“The leaders decided to put the nation first and it was a laudable stance. Now the Second Republic has realised that there are so many things that stem from the people and the Government has extended a hand to assist our citizens, who are in the rural areas, affected areas.

“We are talking about victims, children of victims and relatives of victims of that troubled era,” he said.

“The Government has said there might be people who have been affected and need assistance in various issues. We are talking about reburials, we are talking about people who might not have received their pensions, reburials, and Government would like to assist victims in that regard.

“As traditional leaders we have said we want to play an intermediary role between the Government and the people and this is what this programme is about.”

As the country prepares for the community hearings, Chief Mathuphula said the public should be patient and encouraged communities to make contributions towards the exercise once it starts.

Matabeleland South provincial chiefs’ council chairperson, Chief Tshitaudze, said chiefs have been entrusted with an important role to take forward the aspirations of Dr Nkomo of uniting Zimbabweans.

“I’m sure the community hearings will go a long way in filling gaps that were remaining, especially after the signing of the Unity Accord by Father Zimbabwe, whose aim was to unite Zimbabweans,” he said.

“While the Unity Accord was a political solution, as traditional leaders we want to do it traditionally, where we will consult communities and listen to their concerns and recommendations on what needs to be done to bring about healing and reconciliation in the country. Umdala started the reconciliation and healing process and we are here to complete this journey and accomplish his mission,” said Chief Tshitaudze.

He said the nation should remember Father Zimbabwe for being a peace builder and unifier. Chief Tshitaudze said leaders and the general citizenry should emulate the late Dr Nkomo’s legacy.

Zimbabwe Christian Alliance executive director, Reverend Useni Sibanda, who is working closely with chiefs in preparing for the Gukurahundi community hearings, said the public hearings will create a sense of belonging among citizens.

“Father Zimbabwe was a nation builder and he wanted to build this nation and he wanted to make sure everyone feels they belong to Zimbabwe,” he said.

“So, the work that is being done by the chiefs on the Gukurahundi issue is an important continuation of nation building work, which started when they signed the Unity Accord.

“We are here to complete that work and this is the beginning of the closure process so that survivors will be able to narrate their stories as well. This is not just a political elite agreement but goes down to the grassroots and creates social cohesion,” said Rev Sibanda.

He described Father Zimbabwe as a great statesman who was down to earth and had a relationship with ordinary people.