Trading in controlled products still an offence-GMB

The new floor producer prices for maize and traditional grains have been set at $75 000 per tonne, up from $58 553 for maize and $70 263,90 for traditional grains set earlier.

Yeukai Tazira Herald Reporter

Trading in controlled products by either buying or selling without authority from the Government still remains an offence which attracts a penalty, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has said.

Maize, soya beans, wheat and barley are all on the controlled produce list which restricts farmers to sell to the GMB or contractor who would have financed production.

The controls are contained in the Statutory Instrument (SI) 145 of 2019 Grain Marketing (Control of Sale of Maize regulations 2019), SI 97 of 2021 Grain Marketing (Control of Sale of Soya Beans regulations 2021) and SI 188 of 2021 Grain Marketing (Control of Sale of Wheat and Barley regulations 2021).

In a statement, GMB said they would enforce the SIs’ and those who breach them will face the wrath of the law.

“The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) wishes to advise all farmers that maize, soya beans, wheat and barley are controlled products

“We shall be enforcing the above Statutory Instruments to ensure compliance. Those found in breach of the regulations risk prosecution, forfeiture of the grains and a fine three times the selling price of the controlled product.

“Trading in controlled products (buying or selling) without the authority of the GMB is an offence. All storers, millers, stock feeders and any other users of controlled products are required to register with the GMB before engaging in such business,” read part of the statement.

The board said all farmers should deliver products to the nearest depot within two weeks of harvesting.

“All farmers or producers of controlled products are required to deliver the product to any nearest GMB depot within 14 days of harvesting. Farmers or producers who intend to retain a portion of the product shall apply for exemption from GMB,” the statement read.

GMB said all farmers, producers and contractors are required to apply for a movement permit where grains are being moved from one area to the other.

Meanwhile, Government introduced an Offline Payment System that will improve payment to farmers who would have delivered produce.