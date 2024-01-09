Traders escape death…as dislodged vehicle wheel smashes shop windows

A window of a shop that was hit by the dislodged vehicle wheel in Chinhoyi CBD.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AS the Chinhoyi community is still coming to terms with the recent sad incident that saw a medical doctor being hit to death by a dislodged vehicle wheel last week, traders that operate outside 24 HR Shopping Mall on Saturday had only God to thank as they could have been the latest victims to yet another dislodged vehicle wheel curse that seems to have befallen the nation.

On New Year’s Eve, a police officer manning a roadblock along the Harare-Mutare Highway, in Marondera was hit to death by a dislodged haulage truck wheel.

Last Wednesday, Dr Tinotenda Madzima who was stationed at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was hit by a Scania truck wheel that dislodged from the moving vehicle.

Dr Madzima (30) died on the spot.

In the latest development, a vehicle that was travelling along the Chinhoyi Central Business District (CBD) also dislodged a wheel while in motion near Magamba Road and Robson Manyika intersection around 7 pm.

The speeding wheel missed any human but, smashed the windows of a DonPed Tech shop.

A trader who sells cellphones along the pavement who only identified himself as Dereck said they had just knocked off for the day when the accident occurred.

He said that had the accident occurred in the afternoon, the town, would be mourning yet another victim.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Kohwera urged motorists to fully check their vehicles before travelling.