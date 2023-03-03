Tractor boost for cash-strapped Chinhoyi Municipality

The brand-new tractor that was donated to Chinhoyi Municipality

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) today donated a tractor to the Municipality of Chinhoyi for refuse collection.

The provincial capital has been battling to render the service to all parts of the town owing to a shortage of vehicles and fuel.

Handing over the brand-new tractor, which was sourced from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry after successfully leading the provincial Clean-Up Campaign, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka challenged the council to use the vehicle for its intended purpose.

Ward 4 Councillor Ignatious Zvigadza said the council was faced with challenges that the timeous intervention by Government was going address.

EMA provincial head, Mr Rambwayi Mapako was optimistic that the tractor was going to improve environmental management.