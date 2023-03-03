Tractor boost for cash-strapped Chinhoyi Municipality

03 Mar, 2023 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Tractor boost for cash-strapped Chinhoyi Municipality The brand-new tractor that was donated to Chinhoyi Municipality

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) today donated a tractor to the Municipality of Chinhoyi for refuse collection.

The provincial capital has been battling to render the service to all parts of the town owing to a shortage of vehicles and fuel.

Handing over the brand-new tractor, which was sourced from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry after successfully leading the provincial Clean-Up Campaign, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka challenged the council to use the vehicle for its intended purpose.

Chinhoyi Municipaplity clerk, Mr Maxwell Kaitano receives keys of the tractor from Minister Mliswa-Chikoka

Ward 4 Councillor Ignatious Zvigadza said the council was faced with challenges that the timeous intervention by Government was going address.

EMA provincial head, Mr Rambwayi Mapako was optimistic that the tractor was going to improve environmental management.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting