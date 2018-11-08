Traces of acid, chemicals found in Saudi consul’s home – source

ANKARA. – A source in the Turkish attorney general’s office told Al Jazeera that the investigative team found traces of hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals inside a well at the Saudi consul general’s home in Istanbul.

The source said the killers dissolved the journalist’s dismembered body in acid in one of the rooms at Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi’s residence.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons, reporting from Istanbul, said the residence was searched by Turkish investigators two weeks after the killing.

“It would appear, according to the source that during that two week period, acid was used to dispose of the dismembered body of Jamal Khashoggi.” – Al Jazeera