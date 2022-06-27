Town Board status soon for Mhangura

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

The former mining settlement of Mhangura is set to have Town Board status following wide range consultations between Makonde Rural District Council and stakeholders.

The recommendations from the Mhangura community have been tabled and are expected to be moved as a resolution by the council before submission to Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo.

Mhangura Copper Mines, which breathed life into the community, closed down operations in 2000 forcing over 2 000 families into a quandary while putting any development and expansion of the 60-year-old settlement on hold.

In a bid to find lasting solutions to development in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1), Makonde RDC held various consultations with the Mhangura community to get their input for a possible historic new leaf for the community.

Speaking to The Herald recently, Makonde RDC chief executive officer, Mr Paradzayi Munyede, said the community resoundingly recommended for the former mining settlement and now farming service centre to be granted town board status.

“The stakeholders’ engagement on the proposed establishment of Mhangura Town Board is based on a number of reasons including no meaningful development in the town since the closure of Mhangura Copper Mines over 20 years ago.

“There has been no major economic activity to sustain livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Munyede said the infrastructure, which was left intact by the mine, needed to be resuscitated for use in various aspects of life. About 3 000 households supported the call for Mhangura to be a town board status.

If awarded that status, expectations are that there would be accelerated development and improved service delivery, among other advantages.

“Growth and expansion will promote local construction industry and creation of jobs as well as unlock land for development of houses.

“An administrative structure with mandate to collect own revenue and expend it locally, will be noticed,” he added.

The town board would be entitled to own allocation of funds from the Government while a revamp in economic activities will result in the return of financial institutions that closed shop and relocated.

A Mhangura resident, Mr Oris Sithole lauded the decision by council to push for town board status, adding that Mhangura’s ballooning population needed to be governed by a separate body from the rural district council.

Mhangura’s economic and service delivery are managed by Makonde RDC, under which it falls, with the council said to be failing to meet its side of the bargain due to financial constraints.

Another resident, Ms Patience Muswe said: “We are happy about the decision to make Mhangura a town board.

“The decision has been long overdue considering how big it is and the number of houses it has.”

She said because of the challenges afflicting Makonde RDC, Mhangura’s expansion was constrained, amid revelations that some of the land earmarked for development still belongs to the former mine giant.

Mr Tendai Chinyonga, a technician in Mhangura, said if the pan sailed through, it will help spruce up the area which now has dilapidated public toilets.

“We have a lot of infrastructure that need to be utilised. At least two banking halls, supermarkets and farmers’ warehouses are on the blink of getting dilapidated.

“If we have a Town Board status, we are guaranteed of having them utilised,” he said.

Presently, Mashonaland West province has two town boards, Banket and Chirundu, falling under Zvimba and Hurungwe rural district councils.