Tout kills colleague in fight over touting rights

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 33-year-old man who operated as a tout at Danga Business Centre in Mberengwa died yesterday after he was hit with a vicious blow by a fellow tout in a fight over touting rights.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased Panias Shoko and the suspect, Honest Shoko (26), who are cousins, were touting for commuter omnibuses at the growth point when two kombis arrived.

“The two dashed to the kombis but the kombi crew then indicated that they were comfortable working with Panias Shoko. This did not go down well with Honest Shoko who then grabbed Panias by the collar before hitting him with a clinched fist below the ear. Panias collapsed and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said police have since arrested Honest Shoko in connection with the murder.