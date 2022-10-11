Tourism sector rebounds

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s tourism sector is on an unprecedented growth trajectory with visitors to the country’s premier tourist resort, Victoria Falls, outpacing the city’s capacity to accommodate them, President Mnangagwa has said.

This is despite the fact that more hotels have been built in Victoria Falls since the advent of the Second Republic which has taken deliberate steps to reconstruct the key economic sector.

Lured by the peaceful environment, tourists are teeming to Zimbabwe and in the process rejuvenating the sector that only a few months ago was being ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic which among other setbacks curtailed both domestic and international travel.

Despite setbacks suffered under the Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe is targeting a US$5 billion tourism sector by 2025, and policies such as the promotion of both domestic and foreign tourism, through waivers of Value Added Tax on domestic tourism and duty exemption facility for foreign tourists, are bearing fruit.

An aggressive vaccination programme against the Covid-19 pandemic, that was spearheaded by President Mnangagwa who received his first jab in Victoria Falls, has since seen the city achieving herd immunity and opening up to both foreign and local tourists.

On the other hand, President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement and engagement policy, coupled with his Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, has also seen more airlines coming to the country.

Zimbabwe also participated in the Dubai Expo where President Mnangagwa travelled to market brand Zimbabwe to the world.

The President recently described the tourism sector, that only a few months ago was limping, as “rocketing” as his policies continue to attract tourists from across the globe.

“Our tourism is not rising, it is rocketing. This all shows that the country is at peace, there is no country that can develop while there is conflict. Let’s unite and develop together as a people and reject merchants of violence,” President Mnangagwa said.

The recovery in the sector is being enhanced by improved accessibility of tourism products and destination route connectivity in terms of domestic and international transportation as more airlines come to Zimbabwe. At the same time, the country continues to open up to the world.

Because of the aggressive marketing, domestic entries into national

parks rose 90 percent from 90 909 in 2021 to 172 481 from January to May this year.

A 79 percent increase in new investments was also registered this year with a total of US$96,5 million recorded.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said they are currently pushing for local organisations to bid to host international events.

“The sector is recovering quite well. We are happy with the positive trajectory. We are so delighted that is why we have pushed for domestic capacitation at a high level. We are helping organisations to bid to host international conferences through the national convention bureau.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we lost US$1 billion but we stayed put as we then gained in terms of domestic tourism. Our vaccination programme went so well we are proud that we managed to have a safe destination.”

Mr Koti said they are hosting the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo on Thursday where they are expecting at least 250 exhibitors and 100 international buyers at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

The tourism and hospitality industry is one of the key foreign currency earners in the country and employs thousands of people along the value chain.

Already, the country has the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy which seeks to provide increased funding to tourism businesses that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through a Tourism Revolving Fund.