Tourism registers huge upturn in visitors

Victoria Falls is one of the destinations in the country that recorded a significant increase in international visitors during the first quarter of 2024 (File Picture)

Tapiwanashe Mangwiro

Senior Business Reporter

Zimbabwe’s tourism sector is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, as evidenced by the significant increase in international arrivals who visited the country during the first quarter of this year.

Figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), show that 409,979 foreign travellers entered Zimbabwe in the quarter to March 2024, compared to the same period last year, representing an 83,2 percent increase from 211 054 in the same period in 2023.

“The majority of visitors (66,9 percent) arrived by road, totalling 270 776, up from 171 419 in the first quarter of 2023,” the ZimStat report says.

Beitbridge, Zimbabwe’s busiest entry point, saw 78 989 arrivals, highlighting its position as the biggest gateway into Zimbabwe. The Victoria Falls road entry point also contributed significantly after recording 51 475 visitors.

Notably, Air travel exhibited the most dramatic growth.

“The number of air travellers surged by 171,6 percent, from 49 369 in the first quarter of 2023 to 134 107 in 2024. Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was the busiest, handling 96 658 arrivals, followed by Victoria Falls Airport with 30 840 and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport with 6 102,” ZimStat said.

Economist Tinevimbo Shava commented on the significant increase in international arrivals, stating, “This upsurge underscores the importance of ongoing investments in Zimbabwe’s aviation infrastructure.”

Mr Shava emphasised that the marked growth in air travel visitors, particularly through key airports like Robert Gabriel Mugabe International and Victoria Falls, highlighted the critical role that modern and efficient aviation facilities play in supporting and sustaining economic growth.

The data from ZimStat highlights diverse motivations behind the influx of visitors, each with distinct economic implications.

There was a staggering 204,7 percent increase in business-related visits, from 39 772 in the first quarter of 2023 to 121 174 in 2024.

Mr Shava added, “This surge reflects growing investor confidence and interest in Zimbabwe’s economic opportunities, driven by recent policy reforms and improvements in the business climate.”

ZimStat noted that the educational sector witnessed a dramatic increase in visitors from 2 043 in 2023 to 12 596 in 2024 and this sharp rise suggested Zimbabwe’s growing reputation as a regional hub for higher education and specialised training.

Tourism for leisure also saw significant growth, with holiday visitors increasing by 47,8 percent, from 102 790 in the first quarter of 2023 to 151 964 in 2024. This boost indicates a resurgence in Zimbabwe’s appeal as a tourist destination, aided by its rich natural and cultural heritage.

The number of tourists coming for shopping purposes grew by 261,1 percent, from 2 989 in 2023 to 10 793 in 2024 and this increase points to the thriving retail sector, possibly driven by favourable exchange rates and the availability of diverse goods.

“Visitors in transit rose by 47,6 percent, from 73 460 in 2023 to 108 852 in 2024, suggesting Zimbabwe’s strategic importance as a transit route in Southern Africa,” ZimStat added.

A significant portion of the visitors hailed from African countries, with 153 749 arrivals from the continent compared to 55 335 in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 177,9 percent increase. South Africa led with 50 662 visitors, followed by Mozambique at 35 153) and Zambia, which had 23 841.

This data highlights the regional economic interconnectedness and Zimbabwe’s role as a pivotal player in Southern Africa.

Mr Shava added; “The surge in international arrivals during the first quarter of 2024 is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s economic revival. The substantial increases across various visitor categories underscore the country’s growing appeal for business, education, tourism, and commerce.

“As Zimbabwe continues to enhance its infrastructure and regulatory environment, the upward trend in international arrivals is likely to persist, further bolstering economic growth and regional integration.”