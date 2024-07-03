Tourism Ministry hails Madam Boss

Arts Reporter

The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has hailed comedienne Madam Boss for promoting the national fabric at this year’s BET Awards show held in the US last weekend.



She is expected back home on Thursday from the US where she rubbed shoulders with A-listers in the global entertainment industry.

The BET Awards ceremony is an American award show established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

In a post on their X handle, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry congratulated Madam Boss for her new milestone.

“Madam Boss’s promotion of the Zimbabwean national fabric at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, USA, represents a significant commitment to cultural representation and has several impacts.”

Madam Boss’ experience in the US has left the nation in a frenzy.

Praises continue to be showered on her for honouring the invitation.

Looking glamorous at the event, she donned the Zimbabwean fabric with pride.

“My aim was to set the Zimbabwean narrative correct. I am Tyra from Zimbabwe. Thank you Zimbabweans for your support,” reads her post on social media.

Before the main event, Tyra attended the Miguel Shoe launch event in Hollywood.