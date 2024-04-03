Tourism Bill empowers locals

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Bill was presented by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbra Rwodzi, during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

Herald Reporter

CABINET has considered and approved the Tourism Amendment Bill which seeks to ensure Zimbabweans benefit from local tourism resources.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Bill was presented by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbra Rwodzi, during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Bill seeks to ensure that Zimbabweans benefit from local tourism resources in fulfilment of Section 13 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides for national development, inclusive of the marginalised areas of the country,” said Dr Muswere.

“The Bill will also incorporate the principles of public administration and leadership set out in the Constitution and the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act. The Bill will also comprehensively address the ease of doing business environment in the tourism sector in line with Vision 2030”.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has considered and adopted the second edition of the Special Report on the Implementation of Binga Development Initiatives, which was presented by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Lovemore Matuke.

Dr Muswere said Government has taken significant strides in implementing life-changing projects that are aimed at addressing infrastructure and socio-economic gaps in Binga District, Matabeleland North Province.

“It will be recalled that on the occasion of his visit to Binga District to address a Star Rally at Siabuwa Growth Point on 19 March 2022, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, pronounced the Binga Development Initiatives,” said Dr Muswere.

“The initiatives were intended to address the huge infrastructure and socio-economic development deficiencies that were evident in the District. This is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 and the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“To that end, 21 Binga Development Initiatives were identified and implementation began in earnest thereafter. An Assessment Exercise was undertaken during the period 12 to 26 November, 2023.”

Dr Muswere said the exercise covered Sizemba, Tyuunga, Nsungwale, Siabuwa, Mujere, Manjolo and Bulawayo Kraal in Binga North Constituency and Lusulu and Chuuzya in Binga South Constituency.

He said sampled sectors include education, health, energy, publicity and broadcasting, agriculture, public housing, water and sanitation, information communication technology, governance, empowerment, transport and national registry services.

Projects undertaken in Binga District include the rehabilitation of the Lubimbi-Mswazi road, the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip, the refurbishment of the Binga District Hospital mortuary, the rehabilitation of the Binga Hospital Mothers’ Shelter, the establishment of the Twasumpuka Community Radio Station, and the rehabilitation of Binga Craft Centre.