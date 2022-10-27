Tour De Great Dyke takes off

Cyclists prepare for take off for the 300km Tour de Great Dyke race at the Zimplats Complex in Selous

Tadious Manyepo in SELOUS

SIXTY-TWO cyclists have started the three-day 300km Tour de Great Dyke at Zimplats in Selous this morning.

Seven of the racers are female.

The annual event is organised by YAFM in association with different mining companies including Zimplats, Mimosa and Unki while Nedbank, Exide Zimbabwe among others are bankrolling the race.

The riders will have two stop overs in Kwekwe and Shurugwi before their arrival at Wedza Complex in Zvishavane on Saturday.

A huge chunk of the proceeds will be channelled towards charity.

Eighty-on-year-old Wilson Boka is the oldest rider amongst the lot.