TotalEnergies gets nod for offshore drilling in SA

TotalEnergies has been given the go-ahead to conduct exploratory drilling off the southwest coast after Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy dismissed an appeal from 18 applicants.

Creecy delivered her decision on 24 September.

TotalEnergies plans to drill in an area spanning 10 000km2 — between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. It is 60km from the coast at its closest point and 170km from the coast at its furthest. The project would take about 10 months.

The water depths of the area range from 1 000 m to 3 200 m.

TotalEnergies was first granted environmental authorisation by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in April this year.

The DMRE also found that the impact from the drilling ranges from “negligible to low significance” with mitigation measures in place, News24 previously reported.

It also noted the impact of an unplanned event like a blow-out — or the uncontrolled release of oil from a well — would be high but “very unlikely”.

The DMRE was also satisfied that TotalEnergies had strategies in place to deal with a blow-out, should it occur.

The appellants, which include eco-justice groups The Green Connection and Natural Justice, had raised concerns about climate change and air emissions, the possibility of spills and noise pollution impacting marine life, the negative impact of the activities on cultural heritage and socio-economic implications for tourism and fisheries.

They also raised concerns about the inadequacy of the public participation process, among other things. — Fin24.