Top Zimbabwean plant breeder appointed to senior role at CGIAR

Sifelani Tsiko-Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Professor John Derera, a renowned Zimbabwean plant breeder has landed a top post at the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (ONE-CGIAR).

The Zimbabwean plant breeder was appointed as ONE-CGIAR’s senior director plant breeding and pre-breeding.

CGIAR, now known as ONE-CGIAR, is global research partnership of 13 international agricultural research centres.

The entity aims to build a food-secure future through transforming food, land, and water systems in a climate crisis.

Prior to his appointment, he was the head of Breeding at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

In the past, he also worked as the Global Head of Research & Development (Seed Co Group), professor in Plant Breeding (African Centre for Crop Improvement, University of KwaZulu-Natal), maize breeder (Seed Co) and as a research officer in the Department of Research & Specialist Services in Zimbabwe.

“The Zimbabwe Plant Breeders Association (ZPBA) congratulates Prof John Derera who was appointed as the Senior Director, Plant Breeding and Pre-Breeding for the One-CGIAR,” said Dr Frank Magama, president of ZPBA.

“His appointment comes at a time when the ZPBA has been growing in strength and is looking to people like him to build the capacity building of our membership. The ZPBA community would like to wish Prof Derera the best of luck in his new role. We are proud of his achievements and we have no doubt that he will excel in his new role.”

In this new role, Prof Derera will lead the development and implementation of new breeding techniques across all One-CGIAR and National Agricultural Research Systems (NARS) breeding networks.

He is expected to spearhead data-driven breeding approaches with faster breeding cycles and the development of market-preferred varieties adapted to appropriate target production environments.

Prof Derera will also oversee the modernisation of breeding approaches fully aligned with market requirements.

“It’s a new challenge, but exciting and inspiring to contribute to providing solutions to a global community that is facing a plethora of challenges of food and nutritional security amidst declining crop productivity as a result of climate change,” he told The Herald when asked for comment.

Prof Derera is a member of the ZPBA, Southern African Plant Breeders Association (SAPBA) and an executive committee member of the African Plant Breeders Association (APBA).

Recently, he received the SAPBA award for being one of the 20 most influential plant breeders in 2020.

Prof Derera has served on numerous local, regional and international boards that include Science & Impact Executive Board of the International Wheat Yield Partnership, Makerere University Regional Centre for Crop Improvement, African Plant Breeders Association and Crop Science of Zimbabwe Council.