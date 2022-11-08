Top prosecutor acquitted of bribery, abuse of office charges

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Chief Public Prosecutor Mr Clemence Chimbari who has been facing bribery and criminal abuse of office charges has been cleared by the courts.

Mr Chimbari was arrested in 2020 on abuse of office and bribery allegations over handling of a case involving the illegal sale of stands in Kuwadzana in a US$1 million scam by Harare City Council officials.

He was being charged with four police officers for allegedly being paid off for not arresting or not charging suspected kingpins in the scam by being allocated stands in Westlea.

Mr Chimbari was let off the hook by Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere during a ruling on an application for discharge at the close of the case for prosecution.

Mr Manwere said the State failed to prove the essential elements of both the main and the alternative charge and clearly there was no evidence on which a reasonable court acting carefully would convict him .

“Accordingly, the accused is hereby discharged at the close of the case for prosecution in terms of section 198 (3) of the Code in respect of both the main and alternative charge.

“Resultantly, I hereby found the accused not guilty and acquitted in respect of the main alternative and alternative charge.”