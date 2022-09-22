Top lawyer Mugiya suspended

22 Sep, 2022 - 16:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Top lawyer Mugiya suspended court hammer

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

Harare top lawyer, Mr Norman Mugiya, has been suspended from his law firm following allegations of malpractice, including criminal conduct.

His partners at Mugiya and Muvhami Law Chambers have since written to the Law Society of Zimbabwe advising it of the suspension and requested for the withdrawal of his 2022 practicing certificate.

Messrs Tafadzwa Muvhami and Arshiel Mugiya, in a letter addressed to LSZ said their decision was to pave way for  investigations into the allegations to be carried out.

Norman Mugiya is wanted by the police in connection with fraud case where he allegedly forged a Will of the late Jonah Shereni.

The matter has since spilled into court.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting