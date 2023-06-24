Top in World Cambridge IGCSE: Divine shines

Youth Interactive Correspondent

Although many young people are obsessed with social media and spend a great deal of time comparing themselves to others they read about, this is not the case for Divine Musonza of Harare.

The 16-year-old student feels that instead of wasting time in this manner she gains greater value from focusing on her home life, school career, hobbies, and other valuable pursuits, which help her enjoy life to the full and get more from it.

“I want to live my life to the full and in the present,” she said.

Divine lives with her mother and older brother.

She is doing Form 5 at Harare’s Dominican Convent School.

She enjoys reading, taking exercise, and spending quality time with her friends and looks forward to a life full of interest, excitement, and success.

She’s already achieving things for herself, having gained a Cambridge Top in World Award for IGCSE Computer Science from the October-November 2022 examination series.

“I was thrilled with this and saw that hard work pays off, so it’s a lesson well learned,” she said.

Divine has been inspired by her hard-working mother and has enjoyed strong, consistent support from her mum all her life.

“I’m also inspired by my friends and what I love most about being a pupil at the Convent is that the approach to education there is holistic and we’re encouraged to be all-rounders, encompassing areas such as academics, sports, clubs, and even social life,” she said.

Her advice to other young people is to read, study, and emulate people with high moral values as well as to surround themselves with people whose thinking matches their own.

With a laugh, she said her favourite food was instant noodles, which she could feed for the rest of her life!

“If I could switch lives with anyone for a day, I would switch with inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk, because he is so innovative and successful and inspires me to do better.”

Divine has one big wish for the world: for there to be peace and for all people to be able to afford comfortable, healthy lives.

She is a big DStv fan and enjoys shows such as “The Big Bang Theory”, “Lab Rats”, “Phineas”, Ferb, and Great Dreamers.

“I especially like Great Dreamers on ‘Da Vinci’ because I get to learn about great thinkers and inventors like Nicola Tesla which is very motivating as well as fascinating and informative,” she said.

