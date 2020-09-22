Breaking News
More PPE for Covid-19 fight

More PPE for Covid-19 fight

Donations towards Covid-19 continue to pour in as Egypt, the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the business community, ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Top cops swap posts

22 Sep, 2020 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments

The Herald

Herald Reporter
The officers commanding the police in Harare and Matabeleland North have swapped posts in a routine transfer.

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza has moved to Matabeleland North Province, while Commissioner Charles Nhete has moved to Harare Province.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said these were routine transfers “meant to strengthen the police’s operational effectiveness”.

Last week, police clarified that one of its senior officers recently arrested on allegations of abuse of office and bribery over an alleged US$1 million land scam in Harare had not been reassigned to the reserve pool, but was on leave pending retirement.

Police said Chief Superintendent Hluphe Dube, who was attached to the Police General Headquarters Transport and Logistics, would be retiring on September 25, and was not among the officers reassigned to the reserve pool for their involvement in the land scam.

The pool is a convenient place to post officers who cannot hold any specific function, or who have to be kept away from active duties pending disciplinary proceedings.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting