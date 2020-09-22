Top cops swap posts

Herald Reporter

The officers commanding the police in Harare and Matabeleland North have swapped posts in a routine transfer.

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza has moved to Matabeleland North Province, while Commissioner Charles Nhete has moved to Harare Province.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said these were routine transfers “meant to strengthen the police’s operational effectiveness”.

Last week, police clarified that one of its senior officers recently arrested on allegations of abuse of office and bribery over an alleged US$1 million land scam in Harare had not been reassigned to the reserve pool, but was on leave pending retirement.

Police said Chief Superintendent Hluphe Dube, who was attached to the Police General Headquarters Transport and Logistics, would be retiring on September 25, and was not among the officers reassigned to the reserve pool for their involvement in the land scam.

The pool is a convenient place to post officers who cannot hold any specific function, or who have to be kept away from active duties pending disciplinary proceedings.