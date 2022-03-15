Top cop case deferred, bail conditions relaxed

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer commanding Mashonaland West province, Assistant Commissioner Conelli Dube, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges had his bail conditions relaxed.

Dube appeared before provincial magistrate, Mr Batanai Madzingira last Thursday at the Chinhoyi Court Complex when the case was deferred to 31 March.

Prior to the Thursday court hearing, Dube was reporting once a week on Fridays at ZRP Highlands Police Station, residing at ZRP Tomlinson Depot until finalisation of the case.

Dube is accused of stopping investigations into the case of four Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers, Detective Assistant Inspector Moses Million, Detective Assistant Inspector Newton Musende, Detective Sergeant Never Muchekawaya and Detective Constable Justice Mapfanya who are facing charges of extorting money from Washington Ongorani.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) argues that Dube acted against his job description thereby trying to protect the four.

Dube was represented by his lawyer, Mr Tinashe Dzvore while Mr Tendai Tapi prosecuted.

