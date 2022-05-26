Top coaches clash in women’s football

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

IT is the clash of the most accomplished women’s football coaches this weekend when Harare City Queens host Black Rhinos Queens at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Former Mighty Warriors coach and CAF women’s football instructor Rosemary Mugadza is one of the highly qualified women’s football coaches in the country.

She is the Harare City Queens gaffer.

Mugadza will welcome Kuda Matuvi and his troops. Black Rhinos Queens coach was the first Zimbabwean coach to guide the team in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League Regional playoffs last year. Black Rhinos Queens finished second in the tournament held in South Africa. The army side is still unbeaten after four matches in the league while the council side has played three games so far and lost once.

Pacesetters Chapungu Queens host Conduit Soccer Academy at Manyame Air Base while second-placed Herentals Queens buoyed by the victory against the Air Force of Zimbabwe side travel to Sakubva stadium for a tie against winless Mutare City Rovers Queens.

Fixtures

Saturday: Correctional Queens v MSU Queens (Wagadhugu, 2pm), Mutare City Rovers Queens v Herentals Queens (Sakubva, 11am), Harare City Queens v Black Rhinos Queens (National Sports Stadium, 11am), Chapungu Queens v Conduit Soccer Academy (Manyame Air Base sports club, 2pm), Scorpion Queens v Borrow Jets (Pfupajena stadium, 11am), Black Mambas Queens v Yadah Queens (Moris Depot grounds, 11am