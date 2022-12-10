Top 10 billionaires list & net worth

The individuals who top the list of the wealthiest people in the world may alter annually depending on their most recent net worth and financial achievement. The following is the most up-to-date list of the top ten richest persons in the world, as determined by the real-time Bloomberg Billionaires Index, along with some noteworthy facts about each individual on the list.

#1. Elon Musk – $190 billion

Elon Musk’s wealth is estimated to be $190 billion, while the current market value of his electric car company, Tesla, is close to $800 billion. The rocket company owned by Elon Musk, SpaceX, is estimated to be worth nearly $100 billion.

#2. Bernard Arnault & Family – $144 billion

The chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH in France, Bernard Arnault, is the second-richest person on the whole earth. Because of his vast business empire, which consists of more than 70 different firms, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, he has a net worth of 144 billion dollars. In December of the previous year, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, the wealthiest man in Europe, accumulated a fortune of $100 billion.

#3. Gautam Adani and family – $133 billion

The creator of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has invested some of his multimillion-dollar corporate riches in a variety of sectors, including the energy industry, the logistics sector, the agriculture sector, the aerospace industry, and others. The Adani Group is a global firm that controls port operations and projects in India. As a result of the company’s success, Adani has become the wealthiest man in all of Asia.

#4. Jeff Bezos – $114 billion

With a total fortune of about $114 billion, Jeff Bezos, the founder and current CEO of Amazon, holds the position of the fourth richest person on the planet. His viewpoint has not changed, he and his wife, MacKenzie, filed for divorce in 2019, and he transferred some of his Amazon shares to her.

#5. Bill Gates – $107 billion

Bill Gates is estimated to have a net worth of $107 billion. Microsoft was established in 1975 by software industry titans Bill Gates and Paul Allen. Over time, Bill Gates divested himself of the vast bulk of his stake in the company, retaining just one percent of the company’s equity while reinvesting the rest of his wealth in other equities and other assets.

#6. Warren Buffet – $100 billion

It gets widely acknowledged that Warren Buffet is one of the most prosperous investors. He is in charge of Berkshire Hathaway, an organization that owns more than sixty different firms, some of which are well-known, such as the insurance company Geico, the battery manufacturer Duracell, and the Dairy Queen food chain. He has a net worth of 96.6 billion dollars. When he was 11 years old, he made his first investment in the stock market. He is the son of a politician in the United States.

#7. Larry Ellison – $90.9 billion

Larry Ellison is the co-founder of the software corporation Oracle, established in 1977; as a direct consequence of his work there, he now has a net worth of $90.9 billion. In addition, Ellison became a member of the Tesla board of directors in December 2018 after having previously invested in the company by acquiring 3 million shares. He almost owns the whole island of Lanai, located in the Hawaiian Islands.

#8. Mukesh Ambani – $89.0 billion

The founder and chairman of Reliance Businesses have holdings in various industries, including petrochemicals, oil and gas, retail, and telecommunications. The introduction of Reliance’s 4G phone services into the Indian telecom market in 2016 caused a price war to break out, disrupting the business models of other networks and producing massive whirlwinds.

#9. Larry Page – $81.4 billion

According to Forbes’ estimates, Larry Page, co-founder of Google and the ninth richest man in the world, is believed to have a net worth of $81.4 billion. In addition, he has made investments in Planetary Resources, a well-known space exploration organization, as well as in the startup companies “Flying Car,” Kitty Hawk, and Opener.

#10. Steve Ballmer – $79.7 billion

The owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer, is said to have a net worth of around $79.7 billion. Due to this achievement, he occupies the tenth spot on the list of the wealthiest persons in the world. Steve Ballmer started his career at Microsoft in 1980 and took over as the company’s CEO from Bill Gates in 2000.