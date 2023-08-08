‘Tomana a hardworking man’

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba said she was devastated by Amb Tomana’s passing on.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr Johannes Tomana who died on Sunday, has been described as a professional, dedicated and hard-working man who was always willing to give a helping hand to those who needed it.

Ambassador Tomana died at his rural home in Honde Valley after a short illness.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba said she was devastated by Amb Tomana’s passing on.

“Ambassador Tomana, Ambassador Nancy Saungwe and myself were appointed at the same time and we formed a bond from that time. He became a brother, who was always there for us, willing to provide advice on professional and personal matters. We could always count on each other and it didn’t end there, when we went on our missions we kept communicating, sharing challenges and experiences,” she said.

She described Amb Tomana as an unassuming and professional person who was always willing to share the knowledge he had with others.

“What I learnt in the short time that I interacted with him is that he was a family man, he loved his family. It is unbelievable that he is no more. His death is a loss to his family, to me personally and my family and it a loss to our country and his Excellency, President Mnangagwa. We always pray that once appointed to office we finish our term, but God has his way of calling all of us and when it comes, we cannot say no. I want to say my brother, go well and may your soul rest in peace. May his wife and children be able to soldier on and remain strong,” Amb Charamba said.

In a statement, the Law Society of Zimbabwe expressed sadness over the passing of Ambassador Tomana.

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe is saddened to learn of the death of former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner, Attorney General and Prosecutor General Mr Johannes Tomana. Mr Tomana was a registered legal practitioner who was serving as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo,” the Council of the Law Society of Zimbabwe said.

“He was awarded a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) Degree by the University of Zimbabwe in 1992 and was duly admitted as a legal practitioner in 1993.

“He initially practised with Ziumbe & Mutambanengwe Legal Practitioners before moving to Muzangaza & Partners (later renamed Mandaza & Tomana Legal Practitioners) where he was admitted as a Partner in the year 2000.” Amb Tomana was born on 9 September 1967 and was a lawyer by training and distinguished himself in private practice.

In 2005 he was appointed to be one of the Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, one of the independent constitutional bodies established to fight corruption.

He was appointed as Attorney General in 2008 during the inclusive Government where he performed the dual role of leading the prosecution department and Government advisory role.

The two were later split under the new Constitution that came into effect in 2013 where Amb Tomana became the country’s first Prosecutor General.

In 2010, his role in Government saw him included on one of those on the list of the United States of America illegal sanctions which was targeting senior Government and Zanu PF officials.

In 2011, Amb Tomana as the then Attorney General launched a court challenge with the European Union Court of Justice against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Amb Tomana was appointed into diplomatic service in September 2020 when he assumed the post of Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the DRC, a position he held until his untimely death.