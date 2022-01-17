Toddler drowns

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Police in Lower Gweru are investigating a drowning incident in which a toddler was found floating in a dish full of water after the mother left her home with fellow minors.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the toddler’s mother, Ms Mavis Moyo (24) was cooking food for her parents who were cultivating their fields when she then left the minor to inform the parents that the food was ready.

“On returning, she found the body of her daughter, four-year-old Thandeka Moyo, floating in a dish full of water,” he said.

