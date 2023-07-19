Today’s AgriTip
-
Product Description Price Potato/Pocket Chat US$2-US$3 Small US$3-US$4 Medium US$4-US$5.50 Large US$7-US$ Extra large US$8-US$8.50 Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$10-US$17 Wooden box US$2-US$3 Plastic dish US$1 Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.75-US$1 Covo/bundle US$4 Rape/bundle US$3 Tsunga/bundle US$3 Beetroot/bundle US$1 Onions -10kg pocket US$13-US$14 Onions -bundle US$2-US$3 Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30 Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1 White onion/10 kg Us$14 […]
-
Mangaliso Lawrence Kabulika GOVERNMENT has advised all individuals, institutions and organisations who have drilled boreholes to approach Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) to regularise their water use to avoid over abstraction. In a recent statement on borehole drilling and groundwater abstractions, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development informed all stakeholders on […]
-
Monalisa Chikwengo Strides have been made by the Government, with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in combating biodiversity loss. Biodiversity loss, also called loss of biodiversity, is a decrease in biodiversity within a species, an ecosystem, a given geographic area, or earth as a whole. Speaking during an Agro-biodiversity Policy Framework […]
Comments