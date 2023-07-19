Today’s AgriTip

  • Today Tue, 18 Jul 2023

    Product Description Price Potato/Pocket Chat US$2-US$3 Small US$3-US$4 Medium US$4-US$5.50 Large US$7-US$ Extra large US$8-US$8.50 Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$10-US$17 Wooden box US$2-US$3 Plastic dish US$1 Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.75-US$1 Covo/bundle US$4 Rape/bundle US$3 Tsunga/bundle US$3 Beetroot/bundle US$1 Onions -10kg pocket US$13-US$14 Onions -bundle US$2-US$3 Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30 Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1 White onion/10 kg Us$14 […]

