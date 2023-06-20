Today’s AgriTip
Product Description Price Potato/Pocket Chat US$3.50 Small US$5 Medium US$6.50 Large US$8-US$9 Extra large US$9.50 Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$9-US$15 Wooden box US$2-US$2.50 Plastic dish US$0.50-US$1 Vegetables Cabbage head US$1 Covo/bundle US$2.50 Rape/bundle US$2-US$2.50 Tsunga/bundle US$2 Beetroot/bundle US$1 Onions -10kg pocket US$14 Onions -bundle US$1-US$1.50 Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30 Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1 English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1 Cauliflower/kg […]
THE Tobacco Research Board (TRB) has expanded tobacco production to marginal areas that have not been growing the crop.
Elton Manguwo THE dairy sector has recorded a six percent growth from 36 million litres in 2022 to 38 million litres recorded this year as Government’s push on import substitution through increased local production bears fruit. Speaking at the pastures field tour held in Harare recently the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural […]
