Tobacco stalk destruction: Kutsaga warns delinquent farmers

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

TOBACCO farmers who fail to clear their fields of residue from the previous crop by May 15 (today) of every year risk getting penalised for every hectare found containing evidence of non-compliance, Kutsaga Research has warned.

A fine equivalent to US$100 maybe imposed per each hectare or part of it. If someone has one hectare and a piece, a US$200 fine may be imposed if the tobacco plant residues are not cleared off the field by May 15 or if seeds of tobacco are sown before the June 1st. The same fines are imposed for failure to comply with other regulated dates in the tobacco production calendar.

In a reminder to all growers recently, Kutsaga said with the country seized with achieving a 300 million kilogramme tobacco industry by 2025, any incidences of tobacco pests and diseases posed a significant threat to the agenda.

“Economically important pests such as the tobacco aphid and pathogens such as potato virus Y (PVY) and bushy top virus thrive on tobacco re-growths for overwintering.

“To improve sustainable tobacco production this coming season, tobacco stalks must be cleared off all fields to break the life cycles of the forementioned pests and pathogens, as well as other incidental pests such as mealybugs and false wireworms before seedbed preparations begin,” said the notice.

The Plant Pests and Diseases Act (Chapter 19:08), requires tobacco growers to destroy tobacco stalks by May 15 of every year. Furthermore, seedbed preparations should start not earlier than June 1, 2024 while planting should not be done before September 1, 2024. Moreover, seedbed destruction should also be done not later than December 31 or as soon as seedlings are no longer required for the current season’s crop.

“Officials from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Agritex and Plant Quarantine Services Institute (PQSI) shall conduct routine inspections on growers’ fields to ensure compliance. Failure to abide by the legislated dates attracts a stiff penalty,” the notice said.

Growers who established a late crop due to the delayed rains must not think they are exempt from this requirement, but must approach the PQSI for an extension on a case-by-case basis.

“In the event of late crop establishment because of the delayed rains, some growers may not have been able to complete reaping before the stipulated date. It is therefore advisable that the inconvenienced growers seek extension periods from the PQSI to avoid penalty,” added the notice.

The notice urged the affected grower to ensure that all stalks are destroyed as soon as reaping is complete.

“It is every tobacco grower’s responsibility to be proactive and ensure good agricultural practices (GAP) and efficient use of aphicides as we enter the new season in order to slow down proliferation of aphids so as to minimise viral transmission,” continued the notice.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust vice president Mr Edward Dune concurred saying a lot of smallholder farmers were still to reap tip leaf and cannot meet the deadline to destroy stalks by today.

“Considering that crop planting had earlier on been extended to January 15, there is adequate agronomic justification for the affected farmers to request adequate period to mop up reaping,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union president Mrs Monica Chinamasa also added her voice saying there was need for an extension of the deadline due to the late start of the season courtesy of the El Nino-induced drought.