Tobacco marketing season closing next week-TIMB

15 Jul, 2022 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Tobacco marketing season closing next week-TIMB

The Herald

Grace Mahora
Herald Reporter
The 2022 auction flue cured tobacco marketing season is closing next week, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board(TIMB) has announced.

However, sales at the contract floors will continue.

In a statement, TIMB said the season will close on July 20 with final deliveries accepted on July 19.

“All growers who sell on auction floors are therefore, advised to complete their grading and baling operations by July 18 at the very latest.

“The flue-cured auction clean-up sale for 2022 tobacco auction marketing season will be held on August 17. More days will be added depending on the volume of deliveries to ensure all delivered tobacco has been sold.

Related Stories:

“Because of the volumes that are still being received, contract sales will continue until further notice,” said the TIMB.

The 2022 tobacco marketing season opened on March 30.

The season has been characterised with firm prices for farmers because of the low volumes anticipated as a result of poor rainfall.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting