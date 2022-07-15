Tobacco marketing season closing next week-TIMB

Grace Mahora

Herald Reporter

The 2022 auction flue cured tobacco marketing season is closing next week, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board(TIMB) has announced.

However, sales at the contract floors will continue.

In a statement, TIMB said the season will close on July 20 with final deliveries accepted on July 19.

“All growers who sell on auction floors are therefore, advised to complete their grading and baling operations by July 18 at the very latest.

“The flue-cured auction clean-up sale for 2022 tobacco auction marketing season will be held on August 17. More days will be added depending on the volume of deliveries to ensure all delivered tobacco has been sold.

“Because of the volumes that are still being received, contract sales will continue until further notice,” said the TIMB.

The 2022 tobacco marketing season opened on March 30.

The season has been characterised with firm prices for farmers because of the low volumes anticipated as a result of poor rainfall.